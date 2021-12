A draft of the Muncie-Delaware County comprehensive plan will be presented at a public hearing at 6pm December 9th in the commissioners courtroom at the Delaware County Building. MuncieJournal.com reports you can view a copy of the very impressive 66 -page draft plan at www.togetherdm.com. The website was launched last year to provide project information to the public and to serve as a platform for surveys and other forms of community engagement.