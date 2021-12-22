Ginnan Appointed As Town Marshall In Yorktown

A 20-year law enforcement veteran has been named Town Marshal for the Town of Yorktown.Shane Ginnan, who most recently was Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Noblesville, assumes his new role Jan. 7. MuncieJournal.com reports

Ginnan, who comes from a family of law enforcement officers, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Bowling Green State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2001.