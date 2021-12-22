Wednesday, 12/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Hear the entire interview with BSU President Mearns from 12/21/2021 below:

Save the date – Muncie Mission Ministries’ Walk A Mile 2022 is on the calendar for Saturday, February 19. Returning to Muncie Fieldhouse. Walkers who want to avoid crowds will be encouraged to schedule their own walk – the virtual option. More info soon.

The 2nd annual Hartford City Christmas parade is on Thursday, December 23rd starting at 6PM.

Our MuncieJournal.com’s Top 10 most viewed stories of the year continues with #7 – City of Muncie Secures Two Developers for Projects Totaling $22 Million, #6 was our columnist John Carlson’s UFO experience. And #5 was the story of CAN PAK selecting Muncie as its Second U.S. Plant Location.

While many economic development organizations slowed down during the pandemic, Delaware County economic development ramped up with a total of $793 million in investments, the largest in the county’s history. A press release touts a record number of economic development announcements, groundbreakings, and more than 1,038 jobs committed.

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that it has extended its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022. The clinic is being held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2. It offers the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Did you know the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has created the Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF), which supports Indiana vets with expenses they are not able to afford? Emergency grants up to $2,500 to cover certain financial hardships. We’ve placed the application link on our Local News page this morning. https://www.in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Most Indiana tax forms for the 2022 Individual Income Tax season are now available online. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding Hoosiers to wait until they receive their official tax documents and statements before filing their 2021 tax return.

