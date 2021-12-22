Anderson Police are investigating the Tuesday shooting death of an Anderson woman. The Herald Bulletin reports 37 year old
Andrea Aguirre was found inside a home on the 2900 block of East Fifth Street by her estranged husband who was checking on her and their children because there was no response when he attempted to contact her. Aguirre was found on the floor of her bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
Anderson Woman Found Shot To Death
