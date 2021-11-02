Vet gets a roof, and Tuesday, 11/2/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

A good news story, from WLBC reporter Mike Rhodes

Wal Mart is recalling the air freshener, Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria that can prove to be fatal in some instances, according to a CPSC press release. Return to Wal Mart for a refund and a small store credit.

Today is BSU football Game Day – will some players see their first playing time tonight? Head Coach Mike Neu

That’s Joel Godett reporting – he has the Learfield play by play at 6 p.m. on WLBC.

Next Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and Delaware Dental Solutions will donate some time and services to our local Vets. Call this week to be scheduled for November 11th, for a single dental need such as a filling or an extraction. Call (765) 282-2265. If your business to saluting our men and women in any way, please email steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

The Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce is allowing you to vote for their annual awards. The link for the quick survey is posted on our Local News Page this morning. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQRW6C3

More jobs, than seekers – a recent study by CareerCloud, a website that provides job seekers with career advice and employment tools, says data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Indiana has enough jobs for every one of its unemployed residents — 1.02 unfilled positions for every such person.

Record numbers of Hoosiers have been quitting their jobs. Indy Star wrote last week that in August, a record 109,000 Hoosiers quit their jobs in a market where the employers are desperately looking to hire and the worker pool has shrunk.

A discussion on the creation of a redistricting commission in Indiana dominated Monday’s Legislative Review session sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the local Chamber of Commerce, as reported by the Herild Bulliten. State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, were the only local lawmakers who attended. Lanane said following the redistricting in 2011 his Senate district included Anderson and all of Muncie. The district now covers all of Madison County and two townships in Hamilton County.

Temperatures are beginning to drop and with it comes a rise in respiratory illnesses. So how can you tell whether your symptoms are the flu, the common cold, or COVID-19? Unfortunately, local medical experts say it’s not that easy. The loss of taste or smell tends to be more specific for COVID, but even that symptom can be very hard to interpret if you’ve got a really congested nose. Fox 59 reported last week that Indiana Department of Health is adding up to 45 new COVID-19 testing sites to get results turned around faster, and that’s the best way to know for sure if it’s COVID, or something else. All experts recommend speaking with your primary care doctor for a prompt, accurate diagnosis.