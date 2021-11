Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., will host a celebration of the end of fall classes with a Fall Festival, Friday, Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. with tours and demonstrations. The Muncie Journal reports performances beginning at 7 p.m. The celebration is FREE and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. Student art will be exhibited, and there will be artwork for sale to benefit Cornerstone.