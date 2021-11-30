Tuesday, 11/30/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Yesterday stats from IUBMH in Muncie: of the 68 in patient COVID cases, 9 are under the age of 50, and 18 of the total are in ICU. That is a marked increase as compared to early in the month of November.

State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) will host a Community Talking Circle in Muncie Monday (Dec. 6) to hear public feedback on legalizing medical cannabis in Indiana. Last week, the Indiana State Democratic Party announced its support to legalize pot and its intent to push for recreational use for those 21 and older. The gathering is Monday, December 6 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM (ET) at Pizza King on Macedonia Ave., Muncie.

Muncie welcomed a 9th family last week, according to a social media post for The Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee. 27 new neighbors need help from Volunteers willing to help with having homes ready, to Drivers to bring New Neighbors to local appointments. There’s an email and website posted on our Local News Page this morning. MARRCFundraising@gmail.com if you can help. https://www.awakeninc.org/marrc

Today is Giving Tuesday – a day to consider making a donation of money or time to your favorite not for profit. Many have special offers, and some have generous matching donations to make your donation count even more – search website or social media for trusted agencies that you wish to support.

Indiana history: this week in 1942, Gas rationing went into effect across the nation. President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Americans to conserve fuel and rubber for use in World War II.

70 grand raised for Teachers. The annual Anderson Mayor’s Ball set a record for funds raised. Since it started, the ball has raised $235,000. The Herald Bulletin said the deadline for teachers to submit applications was Nov. 15, and the 45 applications could all be funded, with remaining money to be used in 2023.

Yesterday at about this time, we had an active Silver Alert from Noblesville – just before 2 p.m., Jayla Breland had been located.

The Alexandria BMV is changing their hours: they will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday effective immediately. That also means the branch no longer will close at lunchtime. The staff in Alex will be shared with Tipton, where they are assigned to work on Tuesday and Thursday. The changes are among several made recently statewide by the BMV, including the recent closure of the Pendleton branch.

As we reported last week, Scott Alexander is running for Republican nomination for State Senate in the 26th district. The newly drawn District played a part in his decision to run. He wrote to WLBC Radio News that he was, “approached by many, including current senator Mike Gaskill and past senator Doug Eckerty, about running for this seat.” He is President of the Delaware County Council, now in his third term, and says he will stay in the seat as he runs for Senate – if he wins, a caucus would choose his replacement.

Today is the final day for special pricing for the Yorktown Four for the Fourth run/walk event. Set for Monday, July 4, 2022. Just $17.76 per runner – the link is on our Local News page this morning. https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Yorktown/444th?rsus=100-200-404089ad-bb66-40b2-aa6c-b4cbcf29b00c

Anderson Elementary: 1,706 pairs of socks donated by students during Socktober. The Herald Bulletin reported that Principal Buchanan will get covered in silly string, AES bookkeeper Donna Sloss will have to kiss a pig, six male staff members will have 30 whipped cream pies thrown in their faces. One Teacher said she’d dye her hair blue, unfortunately they feel just shy of that goal. All of the socks donated during the sock drive were donated to the Christian Center.