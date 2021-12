Muncie Civic Theatre will present “Elf the Musical!” Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, 9-12, 16-19 and 21-23. MuncieJournal.com reports Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Sensory-Friendly Matinee will be 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.