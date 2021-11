The City of Muncie announces the ribbon cutting ceremony for the White River Lofts project on Thursday, November 4th at 4:00 p.m. at the White River Lofts. The event runs until 8:00 that night and will include opportunities to tour the apartments and to inquire about leasing options. The Muncie Journal reports it’s located at 400 West Washington Street. For more information, visit whiteriverlofts.com.