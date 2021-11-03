Wednesday, 11/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Muncie Community Schools recently welcomed Michael Raters as the new principal of Southside Middle School. He is the second person to take on the role this year. Andy Klotz, chief communications officer at MCS, told the Muncie paper that the previous principal recently had a family situation arise, causing her to tender her resignation on short notice.

Indiana University will inaugurate Pamela Whitten as its 19th president on Nov. 4 with a ceremony and autumn festival on the IU Bloomington campus. The ceremony will also be available to view via livestream at broadcast.iu.edu.

The Elwood Common Council on Monday delayed voting on a proposed fee structure for adopting animals from the shelter. The delay until the Dec. 6 meeting is intended to let the subcommittee that developed the fee structure meet once more to firm up pricing guidelines and establish the minimum and maximum number of special reduced-cost events to encourage adoption of hard-to-place animals, according to the Herald Bulletin.

If you have BMV business soon, remember all branches are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. They’ll be open the next day.

The lighter side of news. Yorktown has Light Up Yorktown December 11

From 5:30 till the candles go out Set up your luminaries. Pete Olson Town Manager says other events are planned that evening, too

It didn’t happen in Indiana, but worth noting – a woman said she was billed for a trip to the emergency room, even though she didn’t receive any treatment. Taylor Davis said she went to an Atlanta ER in July for a head injury. She waited seven hours, and then left. She later got a bill for nearly $700. An email sent to Davis by an Emory Healthcare patient financial services employee states “You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.” The hospital has since issued a statement that they are looking into the matter.

The Noblesville Fire Department is currently accepting donations for its annual food and toy drive to benefit approximately 100 less-fortunate families in Noblesville. 2021 marks the 44th anniversary since the program started. For more information, contact the Noblesville Fire Department at 776-6336.

The words “supply chain” have become buzz words lately, and shortages are predicted to grow as we approach the Christmas season. CBS News says these are a few of the top ten items that will be in short supply soon, if not already: PS5 and Xbox gaming consoles, Toys, and Sportswear.