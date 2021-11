Women In Business Unlimited announces that Jena Ashby, Jenni Marsh, Jennifer Proud Mearns, Laura Janney, Leslie Draper, Dr, Melinda Messineo, Dr. Mia Johnson and Tara Allread are the eight nominees for our 2021 ATHENA Professional Leadership Award. The Muncie Journal reports there will be a November 17th luncheon at the Cornerstone Center For The Arts.