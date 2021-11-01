A Hartford City man who killed his estranged wife’s boyfriend and set fire to the victim’s body was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison. The Star Press reports 49 year old Donald Lamley had pleaded guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse.
in the death of 26-year-old Jeremy Allen Overla on Oct. 25, 2019.
Man Sentenced In Ex Wife’s Boyfriend’s Death
