Monday, 11/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Only ONE Red county. The weekly update to the COVID status from the Indiana Department of Health shows only a single Red county – Blackford. And, for the first time in many weeks, a Blue county – Monroe has the lowest threat level. Delaware, Madison, Hamilton, Tipton and may more counties are just one half a point away from that Blue, too.

One night in Muncie – all of this happened, and possibly more: Muncie police were sent to a shooting of a 20 year old male east of the Ball State University campus, on North Linden Street, shot twice in the chest according to the Muncie paper. The gunshots reportedly followed a fight at the same location. About 15 minutes later on West University Avenue, an “intimidation” incident with three masked bandits, one armed with a handgun. Then, an officer called for help near University Avenue and Linden Street, where an estimated 200 people were reported to be at the scene of a fight – at about the same time, emergency responders were sent to a report of an overdose in the same neighborhood, in the 900 block of West Carson Street.

Though the problems were not specified, the Yorktown Community Page on social media posted a warning last week, “NOT the place for rumors, gossip or disrespecting others. Comments or Posts violating this will be deleted and you will be blocked…” This page is not known to be associated with the Town of Yorktown.

Last week’s Governor Davis memorial event, to benefit the late blues musician’s family has been rescheduled for 5-10:30 p.m. today, at Sight and Sound Music Center.

Next Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and Delaware Dental Solutions will donate some time and services to our local Vets. Call this week to be scheduled for November 11th, for a single dental need such as a filling or an extraction. Call (765) 282-2265. If your business to saluting our men and women in any way, please email steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

The Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce is allowing you to vote for their annual awards. The link for the quick survey is posted on our Local News Page this morning. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQRW6C3

Though we didn’t see any official announcement, Muncie Central Boys Basketball posted a Congrats last week, to Shoka Griffin II on his commitment to Ball State Football.

Yesterday, in 1963, a propane tank exploded during a performance of “Holiday on Ice” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum. The blast killed 74 people and injured more than 400. The gas had been sparked by an electric popcorn machine.

Kelli Miller Phillips 100th Career Win as BSU women’s volleyball coach over the weekend. Up next, a two-match set versus Central Michigan Thursday and Friday – both at 6:30 p.m. in Worthen Arena.

Cases are down, but pleas to take the shots continue. Delaware County Health Department used social media last week to post this: “While COVID-19 cases and deaths appear to be slowly declining week over week, numbers are still notably heightened. In the past 7 days, Delaware County has reported 120 new cases, 4 newly reported deaths, and a 5.9% positivity rate.” Still, just over 50% of the county’s eligible population is vaccinated. Visit OurShot.in.gov or call 211. The Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly statistics shows only one Red county statewide.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of several blood pressure reducing tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity. Patients currently taking either medication are advised by the FDA to continue using them, since suddenly quitting them could have adverse health consequences. But, they should contact their doctor as soon as possible to discuss alternative treatment.

$3,000 raises in sheriff department – the Muncie paper says final spending for the county in 2022 is projected to be above $50 million in the final budget adopted by Delaware County Council last week, and include members of the law enforcement.

Music and current events collided this week. Pop music superstar Adele was knocked out of the top spot on ITunes Top 10, by two separate versions of songs titled “Let’s Go Brandon.” Those songs, in relation to the chants at a postrace TV interview, during which the winning driver was NOT being saluted – instead, the chants were related to President Biden. Saturday afternoon in Muncie, several protestors stood and chanted at the corner of McGalliard and Wheeling Avenue – with flags that were not in any sort of “code,” and FCC rules do not allow us to share the words of displeasure directed at the President.

Two long-time board members, Alan Troxell and Jay Cronk, have submitted resignation letters from the Shenandoah School Board. Superintendent Ron Green told the Courier Times no other school board members have resigned in his 19 years as superintendent. The Shenandoah School Board meets again at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the central office building, 5100 N. Raider Rd. The school board is expected to consider the resignation letters at that time.

Two more road games – the first of which is tomorrow with a 6 p.m. pregame on WLBC, then the final two at home for BSU football – all weeknights the rest of the way. We have been informed that there will be no Charlie Town activities at those home games.

Woof Boom Radio launched another update to our format delivery system last night: our Country station Blake FM can now also be heard on 102.9 FM, in addition to 96.7 FM. The signal improvement will reportedly reach more potential listeners in a wider area of the area.

Free Food this week is headed to Elwood, Portland, Muncie, Hartford City, New Castle and Winchester. Second Harvest Food Bank welcomes all – and always needs volunteer help. Please visit CureHunger.org.

The Al Rent Spirit of Muncie Award recognizes respected leaders, valued community volunteers, and role models who volunteer for the Chamber of Commerce. This year, Dr. Jeff Bird, President and CEO of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, was recognized for his support and leadership of the Chamber and in the community. He joins past winners, including our former sales team member Mark Di Fabio, and our own Steve Lindell.