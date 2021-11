Turkey and all the trimmings for 800. That’s what the Muncie Mission is planning for Thursday. Like last year, those in need can pick up a meal in a drive thru and walk thru set up. They’ll start handing out meals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, in the mission’s parking lot, 1725 S. Liberty St. Meals will also be delivered to homebound individuals by volunteers.