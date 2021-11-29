Monday, 11/29/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Back to work, back to school – and maybe more shopping. Today is Cyber Monday – when retailers use their digital platforms to add to their holiday opening weekend sales figures. Many local retailers also have online portals – and Chambers and other area supporters are encouraging you to consider supporting those businesses, before you go to the chain stores. Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a day created for not for profits to ask for your support – usually digitally but one in-person chance to help is at the Red Kettles for the Salvation Army – from tomorrow through Dec. 4, cash donations will be doubled thanks to a generous $10,000 matching gift from a local supporter.

There’s no mention of the new Omicron variant yet, but COVID-19 continues to be on the rise according to a social media post from a local health department. In Delaware County, 47.3% of the county’s eligible population are vaxxed. Visit OurShot.in.gov or call 211.

The Circle of Lights is back, after a pandemic cancellation last year. Indianapolis still transformed the Soldiers and Sailors Monument into a gigantic Christmas tree last year, but without the thousands of spectators who traditionally fill Monument Circle to watch the lights flick on. Friday, many braved a cold night to take in the festivities.

Cops are still trying to figure out what happened when 44 year old Dustin Porter of Alexandria was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 11 on Ind. 32, east of the intersection with County Road 675. Later that same day, deputies found his car elsewhere. Maj. Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the accident remains under investigation. According to a press release, at the time of the accident Porter was walking in the traffic lane on the north side of the state highway.

If you’re looking for trees near Muncie Central – no go for a second year. As we have previously reported, the Kiwanis canceled their Christmas tree lot again this year – this time mostly because they couldn’t find trees from suppliers. They are selling nuts and pretzels instead, to fund their kids programs. While there were still some concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest issue was that trees are not available.

It’s beginning to look a little like golf season: Anderson Board of Parks and Recreation took the two bids under advisement on Wednesday for 55 new golf carts for Grandview. Once the winning bid is approved, the existing carts will either be used as trade-ins or sold at auction.

Red near here. Grant and Jay counties are in the Red on the weekly COVID map, but the largest concentration of Reds is in six northeast Indiana counties. Red is the most serious of virus spread on the state’s map. The vast majority of the state are in the Orange designation. Due to the holiday, the state will not release the next set of updated numbers until later today.

He stole a semi – but ISP got him. Over the weekend near West Lafayette, they tried stop sticks after 33 year old Jonathan Cain hit a couple of cars and kept going. He eventually left Interstate 65 into the rest park and went off the road. After he failed the field sobriety test they measured he had a blood alcohol content of .095%.

Wednesday, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers on I-69, U.S. 31, State Road 37, and U.S.24. 40 traffic citations and 118 written warnings were issued – 31 were for speeding. They also made five criminal arrests and arrested one impaired driver.

Procter & Gamble is recalling certain aerosol spray cans of Secret and Old Spice antiperspirants because they contain benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer. All of their other products are safe, says the FDA. Anyone with questions can contact 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.