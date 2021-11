Heroes and Helpers,” which partners local police and emergency responders with kids for Christmas shopping is back on for 2021. It’s happening 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the south Muncie Walmart store, 1501 E. 29th St. The program is sponsored by Muncie Crime Stoppers, will allow 50 to 80 children to each go on a $100 shopping trip with local first responders.