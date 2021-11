Muncie Symphony Orchestra is inviting families to ring in the holiday season during its Indiana Trust Pops Series “Holiday Pops” concert on Saturday, Dec. 4. MuncieJournal.com reports “Holiday Pops” will feature a mix of modern and classic Christmas songs, including selections from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” and more. It starts at 7:30pm that night.