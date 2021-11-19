Friday, 11/19/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

IUBMH is putting out the warning flag, as they are “packed” according to spokesman Neil Gifford. They continue to urge shots, and also ask you to only use the Emergency Room for true emergencies.

Competitive eater, and Indianapolis native, Joey Chestnut will once again be in the capital city to compete in the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail-Eating Championship. Trying to beat his world record of eating 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces of the spicy shrimp cocktail in ten minutes. The contest Saturday, December 4, part of the Big Ten Football Championship festivities.

The Christian Center will again provide meals on Thanksgiving Day at the center and in Chesterfield and Elwood. To arrange a meal drop-off, call Deborah Dunham at 765-425-1571 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Delayed, again. A hearing at which Delaware County businessman Jeffrey Burke was set to plead guilty to a charge stemming from a federal probe of corruption in Muncie city government has been postponed – this time, due to a relative of Burke’s attorney who had recently died “due to COVID.” U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 5. Burke is one of nine people charged of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration and the sanitary district.

Grant and Jay counties have it worst for now – Red on the weekly COVID map tracker there are six of the high threat level in the state now. Delaware, Madison and other surrounding counties are still in the Orange levels.

Indiana’s infant mortality numbers for 2020 are more or less unchanged from the year before. 522 Indiana babies didn’t reach their first birthday last year. Indiana’s mortality rate the year before was the lowest ever — the increase translates to one more death for every 10-thousand babies.

Madison County has finally put in place a procedure to distribute the American Rescue Plan funding. The Commissioners Tuesday voted 2 to 1 to approve the plan that will have proposals submitted by county agencies scored on a variety of criteria. The Herald Bulletin says the Madison County Council of Governments developed the plan and will score the proposals, and then will be brought to the commissioners and county council for approval.

After missing a year because of the pandemic, the annual 38th annual Thanksgiving meal that was started by Gospel Highlights is returning. This year, meals will be available at Zion Baptist Church for carryout and delivery only because of ongoing pandemic concerns. James Warner said Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is providing the turkeys, and six local businesses and churches are preparing the side dishes. Anderson Police Department is assisting with delivering meals. The deadline to arrange to have a meal delivered is Sunday, Nov. 21, by calling 765-606-6099.