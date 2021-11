The Muncie Police Department announces that the Department of Justice, through the COPS Hiring Program (CHP), has selected our agency to receive a grant in the amount of $375,000.00. MuncieJournal.com reports the funds are to be used to hire three new officers beyond what the current budget allows, with a focus on community oriented policing and crime reduction. The funding is intended to cover the new officer’s entry-level salary, benefits, and other costs.