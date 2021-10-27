Woof Boom Radio wins big at IBA

The Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum awards were held, Wednesday, in person in Carmel, Indiana. More than 345 entries were received, and Woof Boom Radio was honored as a Finalist statewide for on air Personality Jay Garrison,

General news story WLBC’s Steve Lindell and WLBC for

COVID-19 local news Initiatives.

WLBC and WERK was the winner for Local Community Involvement, for the Lifting up Local campaign. And for Station of the year, after WLBC won last year – WERK – Finalist, and WLQQ in West Lafayette – WINNER!