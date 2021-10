The city of Anderson and the Fraternal Order of Police have approved a new four-year contract. According to the Herald Bulletin, the contract runs from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025. It includes a 4% pay increase in 2022, and raises a starting patrolman’s base pay from $50,735 to $52,764 next year The contract includes 3% pay increases in 2023 and 2024, and a 4% pay hike in 2025.