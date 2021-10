On Nov. 13, Muncie Symphony Orchestra will bring iconic movie scores to life during “The Music of John Williams,” who wrote scores to Star Wars, “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and more. “The Music of John Williams” is the second concert of the Indiana Trust Pops Series, which also includes “Holiday Pops” on Dec. 4 and “Glorious Gershwin” on Apr. 30.