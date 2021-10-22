Woman Charged With Stabbing Man In July Incident

A Muncie woman was charged this week in connection with a July domestic call that saw a man suffer a knife wound. The Star Press reports 32 year old Brittany A. Kidd is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Police say a woman believed to be Kidd called emergency dispatchers on the evening of July 17 and reported a 35-year-old Muncie man had kicked in her front door, attacked her and “stabbed himself.” The man said it was Kidd who threw a knife at her.