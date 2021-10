WLBC has confirmed that David Letterman was in Muncie today, on campus at his alma mater, Ball State University. He was “here for a few hours,” for reasons not disclosed. Not even President Mearns was able to see him. Letterman’s visit was on the same day as Homecoming Week’s Bed Race event, but WLBC’s Steve Lindell was there, and did not witness any Dave sightings.