Monday, 10/25/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Zoo Fail, but no one hurt. They spent more than two hours trapped in midair—riders who were on board when the Indianapolis Zoo’s Skyline shut down late Saturday afternoon.

WLBC confirmed that David Letterman was in Muncie Friday, on campus at his alma mater, Ball State University. He was “here for a few hours,” for reasons not disclosed. Not even President Mearns was able to see him. Letterman’s visit was on the same day as Homecoming Week’s Bed Race event, but WLBC’s Steve Lindell was there, and did not witness any Dave sightings.

A week from today, leaf season starts. The Muncie Sanitation Department will be starting our annual Leaf Pick-up and will run approximately 3-5 weeks. Put your bagged leaves at the curb next to your trash dumpsters. Do not put any yard waste in blue recycle bags.

10 – 0 Monroe Central travels to 8 – 2 South Adams this Friday in high school football. Connersville Richmond in the battle of 2 – 8’s, Alexandria hosts as an underdog, Delta hosts – our Woof Boom Radio coverage will be announced later this afternoon on The MSS Power Hour with Mark Foerster.

Indiana history – this week in 1939, Joe Louis, the boxing heavyweight champion of the world, went four rounds in an exhibition at the Richmond Coliseum. The crowd of 1,500 gave him a rousing hand at the end of each round.

Great game attendance, but not the same for all events. Ball State Homecoming Week is history – and though no official information was released, participation was clearly lower in the annual Bed Races, as well as the Parade – some saying only about 2/3 the usual amount of floats, bands, and other community floats. Some said a non-election year was to blame. WLBC was there, as were a couple of other Woof Boom Radio stations.

That crowd at the Homecoming loss was a season-best of over 15,000. The Cardinals get a short break before returning to the field Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Akron. Just four games left – 2 road, then two home – all weeknight games.

Zoning given a green light for development of a 180-acre “sustainable living and farm center” with a hotel, conference center, restaurant, brewery, amphitheater and golf venue at the northeast corner of Ind. 332 and Interstate 69 – a closed gas station sits there today. Developer of the project is Munsee Farms Holdings, LLC, which has connections with Munsee Meats in Muncie and Constant Canopy Farms in Gaston. The Muncie paper says the development would promote agritourism and sustainable living.

A group of eight teenagers are facing charges, after two carjackings in Indianapolis and Lawrence. The group of 14 and 15-year-olds were taken into custody Wednesday.

The Indiana Supreme Court is ordering statewide actions for trial courts as recommended by the Indiana Eviction Task Force. The Court is implementing a statewide pre-eviction diversion program in an effort to help landlords and tenants access available federal funds. Landlords and tenants in need of assistance are encouraged to visit courts.in.gov/housing to learn about available rental assistance programs.

20 and 3! More wins for volleyball – Ball State will host Bowling Green Friday for a 6:30 p.m. serve in Worthen Arena, then will host Miami Saturday (Oct. 30) for Chirp or Treat. The FREE community event features trick-or-treating starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Worthen Arena Concourse sponsored by the Ball State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Fans will also receive FREE admissions to the match, by registering at BallStateSports.com/Halloween.