Friday, 10/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Indiana National Guard is still gathering clothes, diapers and formula for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury…. WLBC Radio News is aware of what might be the first refugee arriving this week to live in Muncie. We have previously reported on efforts of Ball State, churches, employers, the Mayor’s office, as well as the group called AWAKEN. These efforts are ongoing.

The Ball State President continues to be concerned about the low rate of vaccination among his fill times service staff members. We asked Mr. Mearns yesterday if either punishments, or incentives are being considered

Recently retired Paul Garrison is the 2022 Superintendent of the Year for District 6 of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. This is the second time in his 23-year career that he has received the honor – also was named in 2002.

This weekend on This Week in Delaware County, the full interview from yesterday with BSU President Geoff Mearns, plus the replay of this week’s chat with Yorktown manager Pete Olson, a replay of our Hometown Hero of the Month Allies Incorporated, and more. Hear that hour-long show on several Woof Boom Radio stations every weekend.

Mr. Carl E. Kizer, (KYE-zur) Jr. is the recipient of the 2022 Legacy Award from the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. The event is set for January 20 at Horizon Convention Center.

More on the concert cancellation. Tomorrow night was to have been the Travis Tritt concert at Emens Auditorium. The country singer cancelled that, and several shows recently, citing mask and other mandates at venues as being an unacceptable way to treat his fans. We asked BSU President Geoffrey Mearns for a comment yesterday

That prompted a follow up question by WLBC’s Steve Lindell

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella linked to whole, fresh onions. The source has been identified ProSource, Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC) of Hailey, Idaho, as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from Mexico. 652 people in 37 states, including Indiana, have gotten sick from the onions. In addition to throwing away onions, people should wash surfaces where there was contact with onions and contact a doctor if any symptoms of Salmonella develop. Find out more about the recall at the FDA website.