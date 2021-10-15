Warehousing Facility Has Major Expansion Plans In Anderson

A company that opened a warehousing facility in Anderson three years ago is planning a major expansion. The Herald Bulletin reports City Council has approved a resolution setting a public hearing for the requested seven-year tax abatement for 7 p.m. Nov. 11. If approved, the company would receive a 60% abatement on property taxes for the seven years.

The Tippman Group wants to expand its footprint by 230,000 square feet.