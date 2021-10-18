Monday, 10/18/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

In a National survey conducted in late September by the Nielsen company, those most likely to not have gotten the COVID vaccine tend to be young, female, and Hispanic. Other findings of the study are posted on our Local News page this morning.

Bigger pump prices. Gas prices keep rising, but GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan says that does not mean you should panic buy gas… GasBuddy says the statewide average for gas is $3.33 per gallon. That’s up seven cents from where it was one week ago today.

From the Indiana State Department of Health over the weekend: officials are urging Hoosiers to get immunized against influenza after confirming the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 flu season. According to the press release, each year, hundreds of Hoosiers become sick from influenza, and some cases prove fatal. In the 2020-21 flu season, seven in the state died. The season before, 137.

Nov. 10 will be a busy day at Federal court in Indy: Jeffrey Burke will plead guilty and will be sentenced at the conclusion of a 10:15 a.m. hearing, after another date-delay due to attorney time conflicts. Burke is accused of obtaining a bank loan — which was specifically not be to used to purchase real estate — in 2015. That same afternoon, former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced in another proceeding, related to corruption charges.

The Ball State women’s volleyball team ran its winning streak to seven matches with another victory Saturday afternoon. It will be a quick turnaround, hosting Toledo for a 6:30 p.m. first serve Tuesday in Worthen Arena. Today is also the start of Homecoming Week on campus – sponsored by WLBC.

Hoosier History – this week in 1852, the first Indiana State Fair. It was held in Indianapolis at Military Park. In subsequent years, the fair was moved to several cities, including Lafayette, Madison, New Albany, Fort Wayne, and Terre Haute. The present site was established in 1892.

What the Map says. COVID update: the weekly map update still shows no Blue – the lowest threat level – but only 8 Red counties statewide, the nearest one being Tipton county. Since September 16 daily cases, and daily tests have steadily declined. COVID deaths in Indiana have been declining since September 28, according to Health Department data.

Local blues guitarist, and music teacher Governor Davis died at age 73 after a long hospital battle with COVID. To help his wife and family pay for his medical bills and other expenses, Sight and Sound will be holding a benefit later this month. He taught students his love of music there.

Two tornados have been confirmed in southern Indiana after a strong line of storms went through the area on Friday night. The National Weather Service Louisville said an EF-0 tornado went through Washington County with winds estimated between 70 to 75 mph, according to a preliminary report.

More warnings for higher prices: CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana North natural gas territory says customers may see a significant increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those of last winter – or far, far higher IF the winter temperatures are colder than typical.

A Fort Wayne-based company that opened a warehousing facility in Anderson three years ago is planning a major expansion. The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved a resolution setting a public hearing for the requested seven-year tax abatement for 7 p.m. Nov. 11. If approved the company would receive a 60% abatement for the seven years on property taxes.

WLBC proudly presents our award winning Hometown Hero of the month – granting thousands of dollars in publicity to area not for profits each month. Upcoming winners – Randolph County Veterans Shelter in November, Salvation Army Muncie in December, with the Boys and Girls Club, Muncie Children’s Museum, and Hillcroft Services to follow – and more to come.