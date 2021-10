The office of Mayor Ridenour and the Muncie Arts and Culture Council are excited to announce the nominees for the 2021 Mayor’s Arts Awards. The Muncie Journal reports the event recognizes exceptional contributions made to the cultural community by individuals and organizations. The Mayor’s Arts Awards will occur on Friday, November 12th, 2021 at 7:30 PM at Sursa Performance Hall on the Ball State University Campus. See the list of nominees at munciejournal.com.