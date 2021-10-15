November 10th is the date set for a Delaware County businessman to plead guilty to bank fraud. The Star Press reports the charge stems from a federal investigation of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration.
Jeffrey Burke would be sentenced at the conclusion of the same hearing. He is accused of obtaining a bank loan — which was specifically not be to used to purchase real estate — in 2015.
Businessman To Plead Guilty In Corruption Case
