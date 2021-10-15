Friday, 10/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

We told you Wednesday that a decision was coming – kids in Northwest Allen county school district will stay masked-up until almost Christmas break. The next Muncie Community School Board meeting is October 26th, and we don’t know if they plan to discuss masks on that agenda.

There are a lot of open jobs available now, and McDonald’s of Central Indiana is no different… Jonathan Terhune says text the word APPLY to 38000 for info.

The IHSAA is busy statewide, as are the players and coaches and fans – tennis team state championship matches, volleyball finished their second night of sectionals last night, and even the Flag Football championship is this weekend. Tonight’s the final game of the regular season for football – and the tournament starts next week.

Yesterday morning, two Lifeline helicopters were dispatched to the scene of a serious crash in the 9600 block of W. Eight Street Road in Perkinsville. At about 10:15 a.m., the Herald Bulletin reported that coroner was dispatched to the scene. Channel 13 said two people are dead and two others were taken to Methodist hospital. Police said a four-door vehicle was traveling westbound when it appeared to have lost control and hit a tree.

Butler Blue has been named a finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2022! Second round voting starts on Sunday. You can cast your vote at MascotHallofFame.com/TheVote. “Boomer” from the Pacers and “Blue” from the Colts are already members.

Saab has cut the ribbon on a new aerospace plant in West Lafayette’s Purdue Discovery Park. They’ll build airframes for training jets for the Air Force. Saab expects to start production in two or three years. They broke ground on the 37-million-dollar facility two years ago, and finished construction on time and on budget.

As shared by several area law enforcement agencies – Saturday from 10am-2pm in the Muncie Meijer parking lot for a FREE touch a truck event! There will be an opportunity to explore big trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles and interact with members of public safety!