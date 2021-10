Muncie Community Schools is reporting higher numbers of students. The Star Press reports in 2019, the district’s average daily membership for K-12 students was 4,865. In 2020, that decreased slightly to 4,807. As of 2021, the district’s official fall count, which is close to being finalized by the Indiana Department of Education, looks to be around 4,924, the first enrollment increase since 2006-2007’s school year.