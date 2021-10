LifeStream Services and the YMCA of Muncie are holding a Kinship Resources Drive-Thru for adults caring for a child relative. Attendees will receive resources and items to assist in those efforts. The Muncie Journal reports it’s happening Friday, November 5 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at the YMCA of Muncie Downtown branch located at 500 S. Mulberry St. Muncie.