I&M Announces IM Plugged In Program

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has announced details of its IM Plugged In program that offers incentives to Indiana residential customers for installing charging equipment for electric vehicles. Participating customers also receive discounted rates for charging their electric vehicles overnight. The Muncie Journal reports I&M is offering Hoosiers a $500 incentive toward the cost of wiring a residential electric vehicle meter. The rebate helps reduce the costs of installing a charger and is available to Indiana customers for new and existing equipment.