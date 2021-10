Local marketing and branding firm Farmhouse Creative has acquired the client base of Williams Printing of Farmland, IN. The Muncie Journal reports established in 2012, Farmhouse Creative is owned by the husband/wife team of Matt Howell and Angie Rogers-Howell. Projects on or after October 22, 2021, will be fulfilled by Farmhouse Creative. For more information, visit farmhousecreative.net.