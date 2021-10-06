Wednesday, 10/6/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Another step in a long corruption saga. Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler is scheduled to plead guilty to a felony theft charge at a hearing set for Nov. 10 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe — delivered to the then-mayor by Muncie Sanitary District official Tracy Barton in December 2015 — to steer work to a local contractor. Barton has signed an agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 4, according to the Muncie paper.

Tonight is Fields of Faith – and their faith will be in the forecast to cooperate! The event is outdoors, on the football field of Muncie Central High School Jeff Mosier told WLBC’s Steve Lindell yesterday, that their “plan B” is the “BELIEVE” that they will be able to do the event as planned! There is no indoor fall-back plan for as many people that will attend. Since 2009, Fields of Faith Muncie has been the largest local Christian event in East Central Indiana.

Remember the story we covered yesterday about using fans for holiday gatherings? Well, ABC Radio News said yesterday that the CDC removed pages of guidance they posted Friday, citing a “technical update” and that info would be re-released soon.

Democrats aren’t ruling out a legal challenge to Indiana’s new Senate districts. The House and Senate gave final approval Friday to new maps of who represents you in Congress and at the statehouse. Governor Holcomb signed the new districts into law on Monday.

The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce’s 127th Annual Meeting is Thursday, October 28 at the Horizon Convention Center. Deadline to register is Friday, October 15th.

Indianapolis reached 200 homicides sooner than any time in the city’s history, but Mayor Joe Hogsett said his violence reduction programs are paying dividends. However, he says, we need to be patient.

Melanie Wright, a former three-term Democratic state representative, announced on Facebook that she is running for the 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives currently held by Republican Victoria Spartz.

Muncie Central football is the game of the week Friday night on Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS. Radio coverage on 1340AM and the new 92-Five FM, streaming free on WXFN.com and the free app, plus Woof Boom Radio TV – free on YouTube.

More than six-thousand Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury have now been vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. The Indiana National Guard says some of those housed at Camp Atterbury are American citizens or green-card holders and had already been vaccinated. The COVID vaccine has been made available but isn’t required.

The 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery will be noted in Henry county later this month. A half-sized replica of the tomb will be traveling to New Castle on Oct. 23 and 24. The Courier Times reports the weekend’s activities will begin with a parade starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

It’s the huge Fall Arts Walk tomorrow during First Thursday in downtown Muncie. Activities at Canan Commons, Mad Jax, Cornerstone, and galleries and businesses from 5 – 8 p.m. Plenty of free parking all over.

Alan Kalter, the longtime voice of the “Late Show with David Letterman,” has died at age 78. Letterman paid tribute to the announcer in a statement to USA TODAY, recalling when he first listened to Kalter’s audition tape after his first announcer retired in the ’90s. Dave said Alan was the only audition tape they listened to – they knew they had the right replacement.

The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the City will be Sunday, October 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights.

Jobs at Camp Atterbury. AIM World Services is holding a hiring event today, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden in Edinburgh. The company says it is hiring janitors, cooks, food service workers and dishwashers with pay of up to $3,500 a week. For more information, call 281-847-2000.

A Better Way, a nonprofit committed to reducing domestic abuse, sexual assault and suicide through shelter services, crisis intervention and prevention initiatives, announced last week that it will begin serving the three counties served by Genesis of Richmond and acquire all its assets. Effective immediately, Genesis will operate as a part of A Better Way.