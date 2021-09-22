Wednesday, 9/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

CANPACK announced in May that it selected Muncie as its second U.S. plant location with plans to invest $380 million in Delaware County and to create 345 high-paying jobs by 2023. Today the company will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its 862,000 square foot facility, scheduled to open 4th quarter of 2022. CANPACK’s project is one of the largest upfront capital investments in Delaware County history.

A Muncie woman charged with biting a police officer’s hand has filed a federal lawsuit against the Muncie Police Department alleging she was a target of excessive force. Ruby Goodman filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Indianapolis alleging a Muncie Police officer threw her into a brick wall resulting in facial fractures that required surgery, according to the Muncie Newspaper. MPD denies the allegations.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has confirmed quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both of his ankles in Sunday’s loss against the Rams. On Monday afternoon, Reich said it was “too early to tell” if Wentz will be able to start next Sunday’s game against the Titans, but if he needs to, backup Jacob Eason will be ready to play for Indy.

Ten local teachers will receive $4,706.80 in Robert P. Bell Education Grants from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. Across the county, thousands of students benefit from Bell Education Grants each year. Awards of up to $600 are available through the Bell Grants program.

State Rep. Sue Errington joined nearly 900 state legislators in signing an amicus brief organized by the State Innovation Exchange’s Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council in support of legal abortion in the U.S. Supreme Court Case, Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization. The court will hear the case on December 1, 2021.

Business Insider reports that Amazon drivers say they are being punished for driving habits that are considered safe, and others that are beyond their control. Drivers say the artificial intelligence-powered cameras in Amazon’s delivery vans unfairly penalize them for things such as looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and even getting cut off in traffic.

Muncie Symphony Orchestra will perform live accompaniment to “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horrors” as part of Cornerstone Center for the Arts’ “Historically Haunted October Series.” Proceeds benefit Cornerstone Center for the Arts, the symphony’s new downtown home since June 2021. Tickets are available online at munciesymphony.org.

A Richmond man who entered guilty pleas stemming from a fatal crash on U.S. 35 received a suspended sentence on Monday. Brandon Dale Martin, 27, had pleaded guilty to causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez on Monday told Delaware Circuit Court 2 judge Kimberly Dowling that he did not object to a probation officer’s recommendation that the sentence be suspended. Martin maintained he was in no way impaired at the time his car crossed the center line on the federal highway near Delaware County Road 500-E. Martin’s attorney, Jake Dunnuck said state law had changed since the 2018 accident, and that if the same events unfolded today, his client likely would not face criminal charges.

Washington Post reporter Hannah Dreier is the recipient of the 2021 Ball State University Department of Journalism National Writing Award. Ms. Dreier’s winning feature, “The Worst-Case Scenario,” highlights the growing problem of police shootings during mental health crisis calls in the city of Huntsville, Alabama. Ms. Dreier will be awarded a $1,500 prize and will hold a free, live virtual discussion with Ball State students at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the David Letterman Communication and Media Building, Room 125.

The House and congressional district maps moved through the House chamber on first reading, with 63 representatives voting to move the maps to second reading against 30 “no” votes.The maps are combined in one bill, HB 1581, and had passed through the House Elections and Apportionment committee Monday morning on a 9-4 party-line vote.

The James Dean Festival in Fairmount will take place Thursday through Sunday of this week along with the adjacent Ducktail Car show in Gas City.

According to the Muncie newspaper, portions of the facade of an aging building at 800 S liberty St. fell to the ground and were inspected by the Muncie building commissioner on Monday morning. City building commissioner Steve Selvey said the building appears to be structurally sound. The building’s owners have arranged for repair of the façade.

Ball State University family weekend is coming up September 24th through the 26th. Family weekend is a time when students, faculty, staff, and their families visit the campus and reconnect with one another.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating Hispanic heritage month and will offer free admission to everyone this Sunday September 26th

Former Blackford High School sharpshooter Luke Brown is leaving Stetson University before his first game as a Hatter, as Brown has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Brown graduated last spring from Blackford High School, where he finished fourth in IHSAA history with 3,011 career points.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined 23 other state attorney generals to release a letter calling on President Joe Biden to reverse his recent vaccine mandate. The mandate would require government workers and private contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Private employers with more than 100 employees have to have their employees either be vaccinated or participate in a weekly COVID-19 test.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced a new program aiming to help more Hoosiers obtain access to reliable and quality broadband. Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration for the Indiana Connectivity Program, which opens for applicants on Monday, Sept. 27. Individuals lacking internet connectivity can communicate their interest by entering their address and information into the Next Level Connections portal at in.gov/ocra/broadband .

Jesse Reynolds has been named executive director of the Leadership Academy of Madison County. Reynolds said he’s honored to be the first African-American named to serve as the Leadership Academy’s executive director.

According to the Herald Bulletin, a Colorado judge has ruled that there is enough evidence that the husband of former Madison County resident Suzanne Morphew should go to trial in connection with her death. Judge Patrick Murphy ruled Friday that Barry Morphew, 53, is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife. Morphew is also charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

Bankable, the non-profit lending arm of the Flagship Enterprise Center, is launching a new loan fund to support Black-owned businesses, according to the Herald Bulletin. The new fund will increase the accessibility of loans to Indiana Black-owned businesses by providing fair financing and business development support.

Anderson University is offering an accelerated 7-week online Master of Business Administration program, designed for working adults who are looking for flexibility in completing their coursework. Visit Anderson.edu for more information.