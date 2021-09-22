Jennie DeVoe brings her unique brand of humor, story-telling and blues to the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 West Main Street on Friday, Oct. 8, in a fundraiser for the Muncie Senior Citizens Center and Home Savers of Delaware County.
The Muncie Journal reports the performance begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Indy-based Jennie DeVoe To Perform At Cornerstone Center For The Arts
