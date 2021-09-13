On Sept. 18, Muncie Symphony Orchestra will give audiences an evening of Billy Joel music. The Muncie Journal reports
MSO will be joined by Michael Cavanaugh, a renowned performer and musician who was hand-selected by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” “The Music of Billy Joel” will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Emens Auditorium.
MSO Brings Out The Billy Joel Catalogue
