MSO Brings Out The Billy Joel Catalogue

On Sept. 18, Muncie Symphony Orchestra will give audiences an evening of Billy Joel music. The Muncie Journal reports
MSO will be joined by Michael Cavanaugh, a renowned performer and musician who was hand-selected by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” “The Music of Billy Joel” will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Emens Auditorium.