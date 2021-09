Ball State University raised $36 million in philanthropic gifts and commitments in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, marking the third consecutive year of more than $30 million in new private, philanthropic gifts to the University. Among the highlights, the University generated $4.6 million in commitments for 54 new scholarships and opened the doors to its brand new Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility. This $15 million, 84,000 square-foot structure was funded by private donations.