Police say a Delaware County woman died in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 69 in Madison County Sunday. 42 year old
Mendy Church of Gaston was killed when the pick up her husband was driving was struck by another vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. Both occupants were ejected. 30 year old Jacob Church was critically injured in the crash.
Gaston Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Crash
Police say a Delaware County woman died in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 69 in Madison County Sunday. 42 year old