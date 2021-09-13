Funeral Information for Fallen Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez

Logansport – Tuesday, the body of Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, will be laid to rest at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport after a ceremony at the Life Gate Church. Sanchez was killed on August 26, 2021, while serving on active duty in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 11:00 am.

The procession route to Mt Hope Cemetery is as follows:

– Life Gate Church (831 Burlington Ave, Logansport),

– North or left on Burlington to Garrison Flag at Cliff Street., continue north to Market Street,

– East or right on Market Street, to 6th Street.,

– North or left on 6th Street. to Hanna Street.,

– East or right on Hanna to Pleasant Hill,

– North or left on Pleasant Hill to Grant Street (Mt. Hope cemetery).

There will be a garrison flag positioned at Burlington and Cliff Street. The procession will stop there for approximately 30 seconds.

Those wishing to honor Corporal Sanchez’s ultimate sacrifice to our country are encouraged to line the procession route.

Link to procession route:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1OSXG4rnhdU_oLL05iTdK_e0_Bg2DkVVj&usp=sharing