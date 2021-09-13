Monday, 9/13/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

People helping people. Today is a deadline for your financial help for some good people headed to help hurricane victims… Al Holdren in our WLBC Radio news Zoom Room from last week – a group of five from our area depart Wednesday, and your money donation will go straight to help people… https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/al-holdren-hurricane-relief

The official Indiana school-count date is coming… Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, CEO of MCS, last week in our WLBC Radio news studio, explained that students do not need to be in attendance that day, just registered, and attending classes. The count has to do with how much funding comes to the schools.

Friday afternoon at approximately 3:50 p.m. a car and semi crash killed 50 year old Jennifer Love of Fairmount. State Police say her car crossed the center line – the truck driver was not injured. So far, neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash, however this crash remains an active investigation.

As we told you first Saturday morning, a single-car crash on State Road 38 in western Henry County took the life of 33 year old Brandis Waddell of New Castle. The Henry County Coroner’s Office told WTHR they will continue the investigation as they await toxicology test results.

The first West Nile virus case of 2021 in Indiana is in Lake County. Hamilton, Allen, Marion, and several other counties, have detected it, too. State health officials recommend Avoiding being outdoors when mosquitoes are active, use an insect repellent containing DEET, Cover exposed skin and other methods. West Nile virus can cause West Nile fever, which can include headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash. People older than 60 years are at higher risk. If you think you have it, see a Doc.

The Libertarian Party of Indiana Rejects President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate. In a press release Friday, They called on the State legislature to quickly reject compliance with and to nullify what they call an unconstitutional mandate, and to immediately revoke Governor Holcomb’s most recent emergency order.

The Indiana Department of Health has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to increase free COVID-19 testing across the state for Hoosiers impacted by the pandemic. The testing operation will scale up in the coming weeks and will have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites as the need warrants.

Anderson Community Schools reminds all, that today is a planned e-Learning Instructional Day.

Big money day for Cards. By now, you likely know how the game ended, but did you know the pay-out from Penn State? BSU President Mearns said it was close to $1,000,000 before expenses. People are still talking about the large Sun Country jet that departed Muncie’s airport Friday at 12:12 p.m.

Players Club vs. Town: Yorktown wants to construct a new roundabout and the golf course rejected the amount of compensation offered, not the legality of the taking. Town Manager Pete Olson says “The roundabout provides an enhancement for safety and travel in the community. The eminent domain process is part of finding just compensation for the property needed for the project. The suit is for right of way along Nebo/River rd, affects a small portion of the parking lot and sign and will have no effect on the course itself.”

Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire department posted over the weekend – their 2021 hog roast it was a complete sell out. They thanked their loyal supporters on a social media post.

Some Muncie roads getting better. Today and tomorrow, the Superintendent of the Delaware County Highway Department says they will be focusing on the areas around Tillotson mostly between 12th Street and 26th Street, and then the rest of the week focusing on the area around 26th Street & Cowan Road.

A recent study suggests that children gained more weight during the pandemic than they did pre-pandemic. Excessive weight is known to increase risk and severity of COVID-19 infection, as well as additional health complications. So what can we do about it? The Delaware County Health Department says simple things like enjoying home-cooked meals with nutritious sides and taking family walks can encourage a healthy lifestyle for your children. Learn more about the study on our Local News page this morning. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2770541

The lighter side of news: the Fall Carnival is set up at the Mounds Mall parking lot in Anderson, from Jessop Amusements. They’ll be there until this Sunday.