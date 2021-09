A dispute over cheeseburgers at a Muncie McDonald’s restaurant resulted in an Ohio man’s arrest. The Star Press reports 35 year old Matthew William Chaffins went into the McDonald’s at 3301 N. Chadam Lane saying his ATM card was stolen, at which point another customer gave him $2 for food. When Chaffins complained his order should have included two cheeseburgers, and an employee asked him for a receipt, he indicated he had a gun and would use it. No gun was found.