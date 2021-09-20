Vax at The Track, and New Castle: 9/20/2021 WBR Morning News

More shots at the Track. The Indiana Department of Health, in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will offer the free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during a five-week clinic being hosted starting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The clinics will be held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, and will run from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Oct. 30.

Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action) announced its support for U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz as she seeks re-election to Indiana’s 5th congressional district. The press release says “in her tenure in the Indiana Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Spartz has shown a dedication to championing people over politics and leading the way toward economic opportunity for all Americans.”

Muncie City Hall Auditorium could be getting a facelift

Muncie Mayor asked Council to consider repairing scratched wood on the walls, replacing the curtains along the back wall and more updates.

It’s already the fourth game of the season for Ball State football this Saturday

Joel Godett and Rich Spizak have the play by play with WLBC pregame starting at 1 p.m.

From the Where Are They Now Department: former BSU media relations rep Marc Ransford announced on his Linked In last week, he is now the Media Relations Manager of the Indianapolis Public Schools.

The Strike Team is coming back to New Castle: the IDOH COVID Testing and Vaccination Event is Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. At Henry County Memorial Park, IN Smith Building area, follow the signs. No appointment needed. The Pfizer vax (approved for 12 years and older) as well as Johnson & Johnson (approved for 18 years and older). Testing available: Rapid antigen (on-site test) as well as the PCR (lab test).

As we covered first last week, the Board of Directors of Bridge Community Services has decided to cease operations on September 28, as other agencies have agreed to continue the services in order to minimize the disruption to the many clients. The agency has recently faced significant financial difficulties, which has increased community needs and created barriers to high impact fundraising activities.

Anthony Gonzalez, the former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver-turned-congressman, says he will not run again in 2022. Gonzalez cited the strain of living in two different cities has become too much, as well as death threats after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

St. Vincent de Paul of Anderson Walk for the Poor is Saturday September 25th, at Highland Middle School. Check in 10:30. Walk begins at 11. Games, petting zoo, dunk tank, pop toss, treasures sale, food and fun will be from 11-1. This charity event benefits their mission to serve families in need by providing rent/utility assistance, furniture and household goods to clients at no cost.