Join the City of Muncie, Muncie Downtown Development, Muncie Visitors Bureau, Muncie Sports Commission and Horizon Convention Center the weekend of Sept. 30–Oct. 2 as they welcome IRONMAN Indiana to Muncie. The Muncie Journal reports the city anticipates roughly 3,500 athletes and their supporters (upwards of 9,000 people total) in Muncie over the course of the weekend. The triathletes can compete in the 70.3-mile race or the full IRONMAN, which is 140.6 miles.