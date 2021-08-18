Wednesday, 8/18/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Hoosiers Hacked. Nearly 750,000 Hoosiers have had their data exposed from the state’s COVID-19 online contact tracing survey, the Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday. Watch for a letter from the Department of Health.

20 jobs by the end of 2025, at an average wage above the county average for manufacturing. The Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance announced this week that Calumet Paralogics, LLC, a specialty wax blending and packaging company, will expand operations in Muncie-Delaware County. They’ll invest $2.7 million to add new equipment and capabilities in their current location at 301 S. Butterfield Rd. in Muncie.

Open Door Health Services is joining a number of healthcare networks requiring all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a flu shot. That means 230 Open Door employees will need to get their vaccines by Oct. 15.

The Henry County Health Department will be back at Shenandoah today, from 2pm-6:30pm with Rapid COVID-19 testing.

One week from this Friday, SQUARED AWAY FOODS and the American Legion Post #19 have partnered with Second Harvest Food bank on their Operation Full Pack initiative to help Veterans and their families. The 4th Friday of each month, they will host a Food Distribution at Post #19 418 N Walnut St. MUNCIE, IN 47305. Pick up between 1pm-3pm. Delivery is also available for those who do not the ability to pick up. Please schedule prior – email squaredawayfoods@gmail.com

Did you hear the one about the Anderson guy that won a car? Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) and Amazon made history earlier this year by launching the all-new 2022 Outlander crossover SUV on Amazon Live and revealed the lucky winner is Victor Warmke of Anderson, Indiana. He received his grand-prize at Tom Roush Mitsubishi.

If you attended games inside the March Madness bubble in in Indiana last season, you were being watched. Researchers with several organizations were observing to see how people were wearing their masks and if they were doing so correctly, covering both the nose and mouth. The study was funded by Resolve To Save Lives, which is a non-profit organization that gives grants to researchers studying how to stop global pandemics and other diseases.

Lots of free money left. One million-seven hundred ninety thousand dollars to go – that’s what remains for restaurants in the tax payer funded Muncie-allocation of ARP funds. As we reported last week, seven eateries were awarded 30 grand each: Sea Salt & Cinnamon, Elm Street Brewing Company, Roots Burger Bar, Mulligans Grill, La Hacienda, Yats, and Vera Mae’s Bistro. There are many other fund-winners that have yet to be decided, and dispersed.

Kingdom Roofing Systems of Marion, IN will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their newly established corporate headquarters on Friday, August 20 at Noon. Kingdom’s new headquarters is at 1405 S. Western Avenue, in the facility formally known in the community as Abbey Carpet.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the New Castle Airport Free Fly In and Cruise In will be taking place from 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. The Fly-In is free of charge to attend. Food for purchase by the New Castle Henry County Kiwanis Club. Registration for the Car Show is 10 – 11 a.m. and will cost $15 per vehicle with awards being presented at 2:30 p.m. Keep an eye on the Sky Castle Aviation Facebook page for more information on this event and for any changes.

The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday signed an engagement letter with an Indianapolis law firm to oversee redistricting of the three commissioner districts and four Madison County Council districts according to the Herald Bulletin.

Today is August 18th – but the first Halloween Trunk or Treat events in WLBCland are already planned! In Muncie, October 14th and Pendleton is October 21st. Rosenthal Orthodontics is hosting both – please let us know about your events – steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

The Devour Indy Summerfest menus are LIVE! With 100+ incredible restaurant experiences to choose from, the opportunities are limitless, so head to the website to start making your Devour game plan today! Runs Aug 23rd – Sept 5th (www.http://devourindy.com/restaurants)