Calumet Paralogics, LLC, a specialty wax blending and packaging company, will expand operations in Muncie. The Muncie Journal reports the company is investing $2.7 million to add new equipment and capabilities in their current location at 301 S. Butterfield Rd. in Muncie. The investment will contribute to growth, including the addition of up to 20 new jobs at an average wage above the county average for manufacturing.