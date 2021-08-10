Tuesday, 8/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It feels like summer, but the Fall semester begins. Another school year begins at Muncie Community Schools, and Principal Walker at Central High School is already proud of the Teachers and staff…. Several other area school start today – please continue to be watchful in school zones, and beyond.

BSU economist Mike Hicks says last week’s report for July offered almost only good news. Job gains across all sectors were healthy. The largest employment gains occurred in sectors with the healthiest wage gains. Large surges in employed occurred in leisure and hospitality, which added more than a third of total jobs. The biggest decline in unemployment came from workers experiencing long term unemployed.

People are still talking about Peyton Manning’s enshrinement speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Sunday. He was explaining the time limits placed on all of the speakers, when some boo-birds came out for one of his arch-rivals… Brady took it in stride – he’s accustomed to the boos – he just seems to stare at his Super Bowl rings.

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of new ‘unsubscribe’ scams. Even typically savvy consumers are falling victim – distinctive from others because the email instructs recipients to phone a call center for more information rather than providing links in the text of the message itself. Anyone receiving emails such as those described above should refrain from calling the phone numbers provided. Report any scam attempts you encounter to the Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, which works every day to safeguard the rights of Hoosiers. (Visit www.IndianaConsumer.com)

Accutech Systems Corporation has been named the recipient of the 2021 Ball State University Community Partner of the Year Award. Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns presented the award on Aug. 2 to Accutech President Adam Unger.

Hoosiers living in 76 counties can resume feeding birds, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday. Residents of Allen, Hamilton, and Marion counties are nearest to us that should still consider holding back the feed and water. The Indiana DNR asked all Hoosiers to stop feeding birds on June 25 to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state.

Noblesville Police says there have been reports to agencies in central Indiana of two individuals going door-to-door attempting to “sign-up” residents for Medicare. The individuals ask for personal information. Medicare will never solicit in-person and you should never give out your personal information unless you are certain it is necessary. For door-to-door solicitors, always ask to see their city issued permit.

A BSU graduate, and someone that used to patrol Delaware county for the Indiana State Police has retired. Sergeant Jeff Zeiger recently retired after serving 26 years with ISP. The Pendleton Post hosted a reception to celebrate his service to the citizens of Indiana. He worked for the Hartford City and Eaton police departments before being hired by the State Police.

Indiana State University is offering incentives to get people to go to college and to finish in four years. It’s called the Indiana State Advantage and begins in the fall of 2022. University President Deborah Curtis described the program to Inside Indiana Business as a three-pronged approach, which guarantees a tuition-free education for first-time, full-time students.