Wednesday, 8/11/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

A lot of athletes, needing a lot of help. It will take several thousand volunteers to run the Ironman events in Muncie on October 2. Actually, the Mayor has a problem with the word volunteers, since the Foundation is paying for workers. The link the Mayor referenced is on our Local News page this morning. He says all Muncie hotel rooms are already full, and the estimated money coming into the community is estimated between 10 and 14 million dollars. https://www.ironman.com/volunteer

IUBMH says 24 COVID cases are in their hospital as of yesterday afternoon – five of which need ventilators, and only 3 under the age of 50 years old. Spokesman Neil Gifford added in a text to WLBC Radio News that 20 or the 24 were not vaccinated.

Fort Wayne Community Schools voted Monday to require masks. Avon says optional. Anderson is mask-mandated for the time being. Muncie Community schools are mandating masks, but assessing the need on a weekly basis.

For the first time since 1968, Indiana will enter a football season as a ranked team – No. 17 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll Tuesday. Other Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 include Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (15) and Penn State (20).

In Callaway Park from Aug. 20-22 for Elwood’s 50th Annual Glass Festival will find many fun activities for everyone. Even before the festival gate swings open at noon Friday, the carnival and midway will have been in full swing for two days. The carnival area will be open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19.

Statistics in our area. While we hear reports that COVID cases are clearly on the rise, what of the mortality rate? USA Today Network shows Delaware County reported zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had also reported zero deaths. Randolph County reported one death in the latest week. Henry County reported zero deaths in the latest weekend zero the week before. Blackford had zero and Jay had zero deaths over the past two weeks.

Yesterday, we asked the Muncie Mayor if anyone has seen any of the Federal tax money associated with the American Rescue Plan, with seven Muncie restaurants getting check this Friday. Dan Ridenour said that most of those will get about $30,000. Other funding categories are also getting closer to payouts soon.

A moratorium on large scale solar energy projects could be reinstituted by Madison County within the next few weeks, according to the Herald Bulletin. The previous one lapsed on July 7 and planning director Brad Newman continues to work on a new solar energy ordinance for the county.

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman is the keynote speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet fundraiser on August 19th at Horizon Center in downtown Muncie. He spoke of his ties to the group… Tickets for the event are free, but must be reserved – look for the FCA on the web or social media. In about a half hour, you’ll hear about his Taylor classmate, now a local coach – and also his connection to the Silent Night game.

Second Harvest is cancelling the tailgate in Henry County for this Friday, August 13th. They plan to be back in Henry County, Friday, August 27th – needing volunteers!